West will be liable for possible fallout of IAEA move against Iran, FM warns

TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign minister on Sunday warned the drafters of a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors, saying that the U.S. and the European trio of France, Britain and Germany will bear responsibility for all possible consequences.

Amir Abdollahian also indirectly suggested that the approval of a resolution by the 35-member board will seriously jeopardize the Vienna talks intended to put the 2015 nuclear accord on the right track.

Writing on his Twitter late on Sunday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian also said that an agreement in Vienna is within reach, provided that the United States and the European Troika (France, UK, and Germany) be realistic.

“Exchanged views w/ @JosepBorrellF abt Vienna talks on removing sanctions & how to proceed. Those who push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA will be responsible for all the consequences. We welcome a good, strong & lasting agreement. It's within reach if US/E3 are realistic,” the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors began its June meeting to review the case of Iran’s nuclear activities.

In line with the IAEA board meeting, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the diplomatic apparatus will not go into early judgments.

However, he noted that Iran will give its appropriate responses based on the board’s decision.

“We do not judge, but we will give our answers according to the action that takes place,” Khatibzadeh said, speaking on national TV.

Previously, it was speculated that the board meeting would be held on Wednesday.

Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Saturday, “As a matter of fact the Iranian issue will be discussed by the IAEA Board of Governors most likely on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi paid a visit to Tel Aviv on Friday. The visit, at this delicate time when all parties –or most parties, better said- are actively trying to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the nuclear deal, has created critical responses among many political experts.

After meeting the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Grossi tweeted, “At #Israel’s invitation, I met Prime Minister @naftalibennett in Tel Aviv this morning. Important exchanges on topical issues. I stressed the importance of @IAEAorg safeguards and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) for global peace and security.”

A statement from Bennett’s office said he had cautioned Grossi that Iran was pushing ahead on developing a nuclear weapon while misleading the world with “false information and lies” to conceal its work. In fact, such a statement is ridiculous from a regime which is not even a signatory to the NPT and does not allow inspection of its nuclear sites.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel has about 90 nuclear weapons.

Contrary to the Israeli claims, Iran, as a signatory to the NPT, has been subject to the most intensive inspections by the IAEA.

