FM warns EU’s Borrell against US, E3 destructive moves

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell exchanged views over the latest state of sanctions removal talks and other issues relating to ties between Tehran and the bloc during a phone conversation on Friday.

In the conversation, Amir Abdollahian reiterated Tehran’s determination to reach a good, strong and lasting nuclear deal.

He then underscored that a recent move by the U.S. and the European troika (France, UK, and Germany) to prepare a draft resolution at the UN atomic watchdog against Iran is an “undiplomatic, hasty and unconstructive behavior that will only make the process of talks more difficult and more complicated.”

Amir Abdollahian pointed to a law approved by the Iranian parliament warning any move by the United States and the European troika at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will definitely be met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from Iran.

However, Iran’s top diplomat thanked Borrell for his efforts and reiterated Iran’s readiness and strong determination to continue the talks until it results in a realistic way that would be agreed upon by all sides.

Amir Abdollahian further spoke about the destructive moves by the Israeli regime, which itself is the main culprit in the world when it comes to illegal nuclear activities.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the trip of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tel Aviv ahead of the upcoming meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors is at odds with the principle of neutrality and the body’s technical and professional capacity.

For his part, Borrell criticized efforts by some parties to bring the talks to a failure.

He also underlined the need to speed up efforts to make the talks success and result in a deal.

Borrell underscored the need to continue consultations to move away from the current negative atmosphere at the IAEA and to focus on the continuation of negotiations so that all sides will return to their commitments under the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

During the conversation, Amir Abdollahian and Borrell also emphasized the need for the IAEA to act professionally and remain neutral.

After the conversation, Borrell tweeted, “Spoke again to @Amirabdolahian. The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort. As coordinator, I stand ready any time to facilitate a solution to the latest outstanding issues.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has also cautioned against the Israelis’ provocative moves inside the IAEA.

“As one of the original signatories to the NPT, Iran calls on all to beware of further erosion of the IAEA's credibility. No one can keep mum on Israel's clandestine nuclear weapons program and then claim impartiality and talk about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities,” the spokesman wrote in a tweet late Thursday.



