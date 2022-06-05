Lavrov: Moscow is strongly against IAEA draft resolution against Iran

TEHRAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow is seriously against a draft resolution by the IAEA board governors against Iran that that has been written by the U.S. and the European trio of Britain, France and Germany, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press report.

“This draft resolution lacks any positive effect and that the issues between Iran and the Agency must be resolved technically,” Lavrov said in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Amir Abdollahian also chastised the U.S. for its unconstructive approach to the Vienna talks.

“The unconstructive move by the U.S. and the European troika to draft a resolution for the upcoming meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors and the creation of media hype against Iran will disrupt the process of negotiations," Amir Abdollahian warned.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran and the IAEA have formulated a roadmap for cooperation and warned that repercussions of any anti-Iran resolution will fall on those parties that are undermining the path to democracy.

Amir Abdollahian and Lavrov also discussed the most significant bilateral, regional, and international topics.

Lavrov also pointed to his coming official visit to Iran, predicting that Tehran-Moscow relations are on the rise in all areas.

During the phone talks, Iran’s foreign minister also reiterated the need for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, which was confirmed by the chief Russian diplomat.



