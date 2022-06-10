Iran embarks on turning off all cameras beyond Safeguards agreement

TEHRAN – Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Thursday night that Iran has turned off a number of IAEA cameras which were monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities beyond the Safeguards agreement and plans to turn off the rest soon.

“… we ended the activities of a number of these cameras and we will do the rest tonight and tomorrow,” Mohammad Eslami told the national TV.

He put the number of such cameras at 17-18.

The cameras that have been removed or are being removed were installed voluntarily. Their activity fell outside the scope of the Safeguards agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran embarked on removing such cameras in response to a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran late on Wednesday.

The anti-Iran resolution, proposed by the U.S. and the European trio (Germany, France and Britain), was approved by the IAEA’s 35-nation board with 30 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions.

Russia and China voted against the resolution and India, Libya and Pakistan abstained.