Amir Abdollahian says Tehran will neutralize U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that he believes Iran and India share great affinities, which can help expand economic cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks at a meeting titled “Promising Steps ahead in Developing Trade Opportunities between Iran and India” Hyderabad, south India.

“I am accompanied by the Vice President, Mr. Hassan Kazemi Qomi, and he is in charge of the economic team in the field of global economy,” the foreign minister told the meeting organized by the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

He added that during his visit to Delhi, a very important agreement was signed that will have a great impact on activating the capacities of the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“We had very constructive meetings in the friendly country of India and we heard very promising things from Prime Minister Modi, as well as the foreign minister of India in the development of trade between the two countries, especially in the private sector,” the foreign minister told the participants at the meeting.

Emphasizing that there are enormous capacities to accelerate trade and economic relations, Iran’s top diplomat said that the existing cultural and civilizational commonalities are valuable capacities to advance economic and trade ties. “The closeness of the two nations throughout history is another opportunity. For centuries, trade has been a great experience and capital.”

Predicating that the oppressive sanctions of the United States against Iran will come to an end, Amir Abdollahian said that most of the sanctions against Iran were in the field of defense.



“(Yet) in the defense field, we have the strongest and best achievements,” the foreign minister underlined.

Pointing out that other sanctions were focused on preventing Iran’s scientific and technological progress, he said that Iran is at the top in the field of science and technology today.

“The new government is determined to implement a sustainable economic program as soon as possible,” the foreign minister elaborated.

He went on to say that Iran will “neutralize the United States’ unilateral sanctions, as these sanctions have no place in the global community.”

Amir Abdollahian added that all the businesspeople present in the meeting have a common goal to accelerate trade ties between Iran and India.

“We can bring trade between the two countries to a peak,” he said, adding that trade relations are at their best.

“In other words, the leaders of the two countries have prepared the ground in the best way,” the foreign minister remarked.

Amir Abdollahian then informed the businesspeople and reporters present at the meeting that an economic delegation from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will revisit New Delhi next week.

“My deputy and the team that will come to New Delhi from the Central Bank next week will discuss how to facilitate banking,” he said.

Inviting Indian businessmen and FTCCI members to visit Iran, the foreign minister said, “I request the esteemed FTCCI officials to hold reciprocal trips.”

He added that at least 40% of the economic activities in the Raisi administration have been assigned to the Foreign Ministry.

Stating that cooperation between different institutions of India and Iran can be formed and strengthened, the foreign minister said that in the Chabahar region, customs exemptions have been included and Iran and India are ready to provide facilities to expedite affairs.

Referring to the use of the capacity of Chabahar port for investment, Iran’s top diplomat told Indian businessmen in Hyderabad, “We have agreed with the high-ranking officials of the friendly country of India to provide more opportunities for investment from Chabahar port than before.”

“Of course, India is currently using the capacity of Chabahar port, but the capacity of this economic zone is also of special importance in another dimension. This port has provided a great opportunity for the use of various transit routes from the North to the South and the East to the West,” the foreign minister reiterated.

“Due to the seriousness of the prime minister and the officials of India in the comprehensive development of trade and economic cooperation, next week, the deputy minister of foreign affairs in economic diplomacy will travel to New Delhi. He will be accompanied by various delegations from the industrial, commercial, tourism, and customs sectors. Following the trip of me and my colleagues, the economic team of the Islamic Republic will come to New Delhi,” he once again reiterated.

In conclusion, the foreign minister noted that his colleagues in the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and the country's consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai are ready to provide any facilities to businessmen and traders and industrialists in the friendly country of India.

