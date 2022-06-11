“Vincent’s Starry Night” falls at Iranian bookstores illuminating art history for children 

TEHRAN – “Vincent’s Starry Night and Other Stories: A Children’s History of Art” by the British author and art historian Michael Bird has been published in Persian.

Published by Now, the Persian edition also carries the original illustrations by Kate Evans. Narges Entekhabi is the translator of the book originally published in 2016.

Take an enthralling journey by means of this book through 40,000 years of art and learn about everything from cave paintings to Cubism!

The book is made up of 68 chapters of stories about art through the ages. It also includes reproductions of featured artworks, a comprehensive timeline of events, and extra feature spreads on places connected with art.

An essential reference book for all children who love art and stories, this book is the perfect blend of both. Discover artists and their art around the world, in exciting and imaginative tales about artists and the way they created their artwork.

Let your child discover the wonder of art and history with “Vincent’s Starry Night and Other Stories”.

Michael Bird is also a radio broadcaster. His books include “100 Ideas that Changed Art”. He has also published many essays and articles, and lectures widely. He currently holds a Goodison Fellowship at the British Library, where he is researching the oral history of modern British art.

Kate Evans is a freelance illustrator with clients including HarperCollins, The Guardian, Macmillan Books, National Geographic, Transport for London and V&A Magazine. She has had exhibitions in Bristol, Bath, London and Stockholm. Kate lives and works in Bristol.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Michael Bird’s book “Vincent’s Starry Night and Other Stories”.

MMS/YAW