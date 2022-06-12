Iran victorious over Australia in VNL 2022

TEHRAN – Iran beat Australia 3-1 (25-14, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15) in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Pool 1 in Brasilia, Brazil early Sunday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad earned 23 points for Iran while Hamish Hazelden scored 17 points for Volleyroos.

Iran, who have defeated China 3-1 in their opening match and were eased past 3-0 by the Netherlands, will play Japan Sunday night.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the fourth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The preliminary round will be held during five weeks between June 7 June and July 10. The final round will be held from July 20 to 24.