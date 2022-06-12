Japan outscore Iran in straight sets: VNL 2022

TEHRAN – Japan defeated Iran 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-19) in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Pool 1 in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday.

Yuji Nishida scored 17 points for Japan and Iran’s Amin Esmaeilnejhad earned 10 points.

It was Iran’s second defeat in the competition. Behrouz Ataeli had also lost to the Netherlands. Iran have defeated China and Australia.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the fourth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The preliminary round will be held during five weeks between June 7 June and July 10. The final round will be held from July 20 to 24.