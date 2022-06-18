Tehran to launch historical properties data bank

TEHRAN –A data bank will be established on the historical properties across the Iranian capital, an official with Tehran Municipality has said.

“Tehran Municipality plans to launch a data bank on mansions, garden museums, and other historical properties of the city,” ISNA quoted Mohammad Moayyedi as saying on Saturday.

More than 600 aging structures and old buildings can be found in Tehran, some of which belong to the tourism ministry, while others are privately owned, the official added.

The data bank could contribute to better preservation and protection of the properties, he noted.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Rey.

Rey, in which signs of settlement date from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

ABU/MG