TEDPIX loses 13,059 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 13,059 points on Saturday, IRIB reported.

As reported, the index closed at 1.520 million points.

About 11.487 billion securities worth 86.564 trillion rials (about $317.39 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index lost 10,975 points, and the second market’s index dropped 21,931 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

EF/