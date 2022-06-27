Hormozgan to boost tourism sector 

TEHRAN – A budget of 840 billion rials ($2.8 million) has been allocated to develop some tourism-related projects across the southern province of Hormozgan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“A sum of 840 billion rials has been approved to be distributed to 22 tourism-related projects since the beginning of the current Iranian year (begins on March 21),” CHTN quoted Sohrab Banavand as saying on Monday.

The projects, which include tourist complexes, traditional restaurants, hotels, eco-lodge units and a water park, are expected to boost tourism infrastructure in the region, the official added.

They also are expected to generate over 420 job opportunities for the locals upon their completion, he noted.

Some 50 billion rials ($167,000) is also set aside for developing Bandar Abbas water park project, he explained.

During Persian New Year (Noruz) holidays (March 21-April 2), over 3.4 million travelers arrived in Hormozgan province.

“A total of 3,436,853 trippers visited the southern province during the two-week period”, Banavand explained.

He also noted that some 100 handicrafts markets were launched across the province during the mentioned time to introduce local traditional arts to the tourists and visitors.

Earlier in March, the province’s governor has announced up to five million travelers are estimated to visit the province in Noruz.

Bordering the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman on the south and bounded by Bushehr and Fars provinces on the west and northwest, Kerman on the east and northeast, and Sistan-Baluchestan on the southeast, Hormozgan is widely renowned for having incredible culture and heritage, stunning sceneries, and above all its warm and hospitable people.

It embraces arrays of islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most popular ones and top tourist destinations in the southernmost parts of the country.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

Hormuz, which is mostly barren and hilly, is situated some eight kilometers off the coast of the Strait of Hormuz, which attracts many tourists by its colorful mountains, silver sand shores, and great local people.

Hengam Island has scenery rocky shores, serene sunset, and kind natives, which can attract travelers who enjoy a relaxing trip by spending time on this tranquil island.

Qeshm Island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves, and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a haven for nature-lovers.

ABU/MG