Operation begins for building over 6,000 National Housing Movement units in Khuzestan

TEHRAN- The executive operation has been started for the construction of 6,179 units of National Housing Movement in Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, a provincial official announced.

Reza Rezaei, the director-general of Khuzestan’s Transport and Urban Development Department, said that National Housing Movement has been welcomed most by Ahwaz and Dezfoul among the cities of province.

As announced in a meeting to review the strategies for organizing the housing market, the first series of National Housing Movement units will be delivered to the applicants in the second half of the present Iranian calendar year (September 23, 2022-March 20, 2023).

The mentioned meeting, held on June 15, was attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi and Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei.

On June 11, transport and urban development minister announced that 1.35 million units of National Housing Movement are currently under construction throughout the country and the number is increasing every day.

“With the support of the parliament and the credit provided for the facilities of National Housing Movement, we will proceed according to the schedule”, the minister underlined.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the transport and urban development minister.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

Land supply was the first condition for the realization of the national movement plan and housing construction, in this regard, a series of measures were taken by the government and Ministry of Transport and Urban Development. According to the latest statistics, the lands of 2.8 million housing units of National Housing Movement have been provided by the ministry.

Although, studies show that the provision of land and financial resources are two serious obstacles to the construction of this number of residential units.

