TEDPIX loses 12,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 12,000 points to 1.501 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.612 billion securities worth 38.148 trillion rials (about $136.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 11,369 points, and the second market’s index fell 16,493 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA