Iran defeat India in Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran beat India 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25) in the 2022 Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Iran had lost to Thailand and South Korea in the competition but emerged victorious over Kazakhstan.

Iran will play Chinese Taipei on Monday in the 5th–6th Classification round.

The competition is being held at the Nazarbayev University Spot Complex in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from July 4 to 11.

The champion and vice-champion teams shall earn direct berths as Asian representatives in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship, with the host city to be announced at a later date.

Japan are the defending champions.