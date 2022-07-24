Sheikh Safi ensemble to add new courtyard

TEHRAN – A new courtyard is being built for the Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil, northwest Iran.

The province’s tourism directorate purchased some pieces of land on the north side of the ensemble to make room for a new courtyard, a local official has said.

With the completion of the project, more travelers and tourists could visit the historical complex, CHTN quoted Kamaleddin Mirjafarian as saying on Sunday.

Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism, where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

The ensemble is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardebili (1253–1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, and a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys the principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of the existing space for accommodating various functions.

ABU/AFM