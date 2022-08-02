Brazilian midfielder Wescley officially joins Gol Gohar

TEHRAN – Brazilian midfielder Wescley Gomes dos Santos, simply known as Wescley, officially joined Iranian football club Gol Gohar.

He underwent a successful medical examination and penned a two-year deal with the Iranian club.

The Brazilian footballer has most recently played for Brazilian club Ceará.

He is Gol Gohar’s third foreign player ever. The Sirjan based football club had previously signed Gabonese player Eric Bocoum and Brazilian striker Kiros Stanlley.

Gol Gohar, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, finished fourth in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League.

The team will kick off the new season with a match against Tractor on Aug. 13.