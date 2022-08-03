Iceland victorious over Iran at 2022 IHF Women's Youth World

TEHRAN – Iceland beat Iran 28-17 in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship on Wednesday.

Iran had previously defeated Uzbekistan 47-31 and Senegal 39-29 in Group B but lost to hosts North Macedonia 31-19.

Iran are scheduled to face Sweden on Friday in Group I.

The 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship is ninth edition of the championship which is being held from 30 July to 10 Aug. in Skopje, North Macedonia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

Originally scheduled to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, it was moved to North Macedonia in April 2022.