Iranian Para swimmers win gold and silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iranian Para swimmers Shahin Izadyar and Sina Zeighaminejad won a gold a silver medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Iranian pair won the medals in the 50 m freestyle (S4-S10) with a time of 26:07 and 26:47 respectively.

Koral Berkin Kutlu of Turkey won a bronze medal.

The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.