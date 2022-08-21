Iranian freestylers win three medals at U20 World Championships

TEHRAN - Iran sent three freestyle wrestlers in the finals but only won one in the U20 World Championships.

At 63kg, Iman Mohammadi of Iran controlled the final against Baiaman Karimov from Kyrgyzstan with ease and won 6-1, most of the points coming via stepouts.

The Asian bronze medalist also scored the first three points via steptouts before Karimov was called for passivity. At the break, he led 5-0.

Abolfazl Choubani lost to Armenian wrestler Vigen Nazaryan in the 87kg final bout. The two exchanged passivity points but with just three seconds remaining on the clock, Choubani dragged Nazaryan towards the zone and pushout.

But Armenia challenged the call and in the review, it appeared that Choubani moved his hands below Nazaryan's waist while pushing him out. That prompted the jury to rule the decision in Armenia's favor.

Fardin Hedayati was also defeated against Mykhailo Vyshnyvetskyi of Ukraine 6-4.

Hedayati tried hard to keep Vyshnyvetskyi quiet in the first period and even took a 4-2 lead. But he was called passive in the second period and Vyshnyvetskyi scored a gut wrench to lead 5-4.

Hedayati almost got the stepout late in the bout but the referee saw the Iran wrestler pull the singlet when pushing the Ukraine wrestler. Iran challenged the call but lost, UWW.org reported.