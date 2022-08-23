Iranian para shooters claim two golds at Changwon 2022 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian para shooters Nasrin Shahi and Mohammadreza Mirshafiei claimed two gold medals at the Changwon 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

In P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Shahi won the gold with 238.4 points.

The silver medal went to her compatriot Sareh Javanmardi who scored 234.3 points.

The bronze medal was won by Indian shooter Rubina Francis with 213.2 points.

In P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Mirshafiei snatched the gold with 236.0 points.

Korean shooter Jeongdu Jo seized the silver with 232.2 points and Mongolia’s Ganzorig Ganjargal claimed the bronze with 208.6 points.

The competition has brought 146 shooters from 18 in the World Cup and will run until Aug. 24.

Changwon 2022 is the first World Cup in the four-year hosting agreement that sees the Korean city as part of the World Shooting Para Sport season through to 2025.