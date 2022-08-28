Iran advance to 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (25–22, 24–26, 25–17, 25–19) in the semifinals round of 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship and booked their place in the next year’s world championship.

India also beat Thailand 3-1 (25–21, 23–25, 25–19, 25–18) in another semifinals and qualified for the final match.

Iran will play India on Monday.

The 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA).

The tournament is being held in Riffa, Bahrain from Aug. 22 to 29.