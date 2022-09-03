Police recover ancient bronze bowl

TEHRAN–A police department in charge of protecting cultural heritage has recovered an ancient bronze bowl in the western Lorestan province.

The object was found in the home of a person charged with illegally keeping the ancient object, IRIB reported on Saturday.

The suspect was detained and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation and trial.

A region of raw beauty in western Iran, Lorestan was once inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Moreover, Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

Lorestan is famed for its ancient Luristan Bronzes for its eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, dating from this turbulent period.

Historically speaking, Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

AM