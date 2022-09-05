Iranian FM exchanges views with Indian counterpart on JCPOA

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday held talks over the phone about bilateral ties and some issues of mutual interest at regional and international levels.

During the conversation, Amir Abdollahian extended greetings on behalf of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Iranian foreign minister then pointed to the growing ties between Tehran and New Delhi, describing the outcome of his recent visit to India as satisfactory.

Iran’s top diplomat also stressed that Tehran is ready to implement the agreements reached during the official visit.

Amir Abdollahian added that Iran is also prepared to hold the new round of Joint Economic Commission meeting with India.

Elsewhere in the talks, Amir Abdollahian briefed India’s chief diplomat on the latest state of the Vienna talks and thanked India for its efforts to bring the views of Iran and the other sides closer together.

The Vienna talks, which started in April last year, are intended to lift sanctions on Iran by reviving the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

For his part, Jaishankar referred to the good level of ties and cooperation between Iran and India and expressed hope that their relations will expand in various spheres.

The Indian foreign minister underlined that his country has always supported a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear file and this support will continue in the future.

As for the Joint Economic Commission and the need to draw up a roadmap for ties, Jaishankar voiced hope relations will increase in all areas in the long run with a focus on major topics on the agenda of the two countries.

After the phone call, the Indian foreign minister tweeted, “Received a call from FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and JCPOA. Look forward to remaining in touch.”