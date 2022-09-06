40 technology parks to develop knowledge-based activities

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade will develop knowledge-based activities by creating 40 new technology parks within the next five years.

The law of knowledge-based production surge has been approved to facilitate the activity of knowledge-based and creative companies and to track and target the efforts of the ecosystem of technology and innovation by changing the intellectual infrastructure in the economic and cultural fields.

The regulations of this law have been notified to all related institutions. The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is one of the responsible bodies, which will play a role in supporting production, knowledge-based ecosystem, and job creation in the related field.

The creation of 40 new technology parks within the next five years is one of the missions assigned by this law to the said ministry.

Also, in order to develop one thousand workshop units and research and development places for knowledge-based companies, the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization takes action from the available resources and within the framework of laws and regulations.

Knowledge-based ecosystem

Over the past year, in order to realize a resilient and knowledge-based economy, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has implemented a series of activities to further develop the ecosystem of innovation and technology in the country.

Over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations. The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was founded in 2006 as one of the sub-sets of the government with the slogan of moving from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based one, aiming at increasing technological capabilities and innovation in order to generate wealth from the knowledge and improve people’s quality of life.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies are working in.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year (March 2022-March 2023) as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”. Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

In this regard, a strategic technology development headquarters was formed and 362,000 technological projects and 154 commercialization projects were supported, in addition to the inauguration of 23 national mega projects.

Moreover, in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development, 65 creative houses and innovation centers, and 30 specialized accelerators have been established with the aim of empowering and strengthening the export capacity of knowledge-based, creative, and technological companies.

