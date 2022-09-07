Traditional wrestling holds potential to be World Heritage

TEHRAN—The Iranian traditional wrestling of Bachukheh can become a World Heritage, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has said.

It is possible to register Bachukheh wrestling globally due to its rules and the manner in which the matches are held, CHTN quoted the minister as saying on Tuesday.

As a traditional sport, Bachukheh wrestling has much potential due to how wrestlers dress, the special rules and the age of the sport, he added.

Bachukheh is one of the most famous local sports in Iran and is popular in North Khorasan province. In this region, many local ceremonies, especially weddings, involve this native sport, which has an ancient history.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, toward Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20 km north. Although several new buildings spoil the effect in parts of the village, Roein is considered Khorasan’s answer to the well-known Masuleh and is a possible starting point for hikes to little-visited mountain villages.

