TEDPIX falls 1,700 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 1,795 points to 1.388 million on Monday.

As reported, over 6.063 billion securities worth 43.175 trillion rials (about $154.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 487 points, and the second market’s index fell 6,099 points.

TEDPIX fell 26,537 points (1.84 percent) to 1.412 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 23.457 billion securities worth 198.314 trillion rials (about $708.26 million) were traded through 1.399 million deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.8 percent and 13 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 19 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

