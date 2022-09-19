748 knowledge-based firms exempted from customs duty

TEHRAN – So far, 748 knowledge-based companies have been granted customs duty exemption, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

More than 2,887 services have been provided to applicants in the fields of customs clearance, order registration, foreign exchange supply, and other issues.

By creating a customs support package, the Vice Presidency aims to facilitate the access of knowledge-based companies to the goods, laboratory equipment, and machinery, which is not intended to increase imports but to strengthen national production.

Considering that many knowledge-based companies are considered small and medium-sized and have financial limitations, support packages in the field of taxation, customs and social security help them to take the initial steps more firmly.

Knowledge-based ecosystem

Over the past year, in order to realize a resilient and knowledge-based economy, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has implemented a series of activities to further develop the ecosystem of innovation and technology in the country.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development. The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was founded in 2006 as one of the sub-sets of the government with the slogan of moving from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based one, aiming at increasing technological capabilities and innovation in order to generate wealth from the knowledge and improve people’s quality of life.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies are working in.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year (March 2022-March 2023) as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”. Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

In this regard, a strategic technology development headquarters was formed and 362,000 technological projects and 154 commercialization projects were supported, in addition to the inauguration of 23 national mega projects.

Moreover, in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development, 65 creative houses and innovation centers, and 30 specialized accelerators have been established with the aim of empowering and strengthening the export capacity of knowledge-based, creative, and technological companies.

