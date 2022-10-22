Charity plans to create 10,000 knowledge-based jobs

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, will implement 1,200 knowledge-based projects by the end of this year (March 20, 2023), which opens employment for nearly 10,000 people.

A total of 14 trillion rials (nearly $42 million) is allocated to launch 1,200 knowledge-based projects, Mohammad Torkamaneh, head of the Foundation announced.

Out of 1,200 business plans, 700 have been supported and the remaining projects will be fully implemented by the end of the year, he further stated.

By the end of last year (March 20), more than 1,500 knowledge-based projects have been implemented, he also noted, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

Knowledge-based economy

In the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 2022-March 2023), new approaches have been taken to support knowledge-based companies both in terms of quality and quantity in line with realizing the goal of a knowledge-based economy.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

Over 7,000 knowledge-based companies have so far been registered and started operation in the country, mostly in the fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food, steel, oil, gas, pharmaceuticals, medicine, electronics, telecommunications, and information technology.

FB/MG

