Tehran, Doha urge developing monetary, banking cooperation

TEHRAN - The newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad-Reza Farzin in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart on Thursday stressed developing monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries.

Farzin met and held talks with Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar.

In the meeting, Farzin called for strengthening mutual ties and developing monetary and banking cooperation with the Arab neighbor.

Emphasizing the positive prospects of economic relations between Iran and Qatar, he said: “By increasing monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries, we will definitely achieve the goals set for Tehran-Doha economic relations.”

Al-Thani, for his part, emphasized the interest of the country to enhance banking and monetary ties with Iran, noting that the development of banking relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of Qatar’s main priorities.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari also accompanied the CBI governor on the trip.

Iran and Qatar have stressed preparing a roadmap to boost the value of trade between the two countries to three billion dollars by 2025.

In a meeting between Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani in October 2022, the two sides discussed ways of expanding trade ties between the two countries and emphasized the need for taking the necessary measures to reach the mentioned economic goal.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak, the Iranian side proposed drawing a roadmap for the two countries’ trade development which was welcomed by Qatar's Emir.

Rezaei and Peyman-Pak visited Doha on top of a trade delegation to attend the opening ceremony of Iran’s exclusive exhibition in the country.

EF/MA

Photo: CBI Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin (L) met Qatari counterpart Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday.