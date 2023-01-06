Exports of eggs reach 30,000 tons

TEHRAN - Iran has exported 30,000 tons of eggs to the target countries since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022), Hamidreza Kashani, the chairman of Producers of Egg-Laying Hens Union, announced.

Kashani said Iran has the capacity to export 100,000 tons of eggs annually, IRNA reported.

Iranian eggs are mainly exported to neighboring countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar.

EF/MA