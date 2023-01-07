“World War III” wins FIPRESCI Prize at Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian black comedy “World War III” has won a FIPRESCI Prize at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The winners of the 34th edition of the festival were announced on Friday in Palm Springs, California, as 34 other film received the prize, which is bestowed by the International Federation of Film Critics.

Directed by Hooman Seyyedi, the film was Iran’s submission to the international feature award at the 2023 Oscars, but it failed to enter the race after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the international feature film shortlist in December.

The film is about Shakib, a homeless day laborer who never got over the loss of his wife and son in an earthquake years ago.

Over the last couple of years, he has developed a relationship with a deaf and mute woman, Ladan. The construction site on which he works today turns out to be the set for a film about the atrocities committed by Hitler during WWII. Against all odds, he is given a movie role, a house and a chance at being somebody. When Ladan learns about this, she comes to his workplace begging for help. Shakib’s scheme to hide her goes tragically wrong and threatens to ruin his newfound status and what seemed to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

It was acclaimed at several international events after its premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Orizzonti Award for best film, and the best actor award for its star Mohsen Tanabandeh.

It also received special jury prizes at the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival and the Los Angeles Asian World Film Festival (AWFF). The AWFF also picked Tanabandeh as best actor.

Photo: A scene from “World War III”.

MMS/YAW