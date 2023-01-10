Tehran hosts intl. conference on social entrepreneurship

TEHRAN - The First International Conference on “Social Entrepreneurship with Tourism Approach” (ICSET 2023) was held at the University of Tehran on Tuesday.

Social entrepreneurship is the process by which individuals, startups, and entrepreneurs develop and fund solutions that directly address social issues.

A social entrepreneur, therefore, is a person who explores business opportunities that have a positive impact on their community, society, or the world.

While sometimes confused with nonprofit organizations, social entrepreneurship is a for-profit endeavor, even though a greater emphasis is placed on creating social or environmental changes.

Representatives from the universities of England, Malaysia, Italy, and Iran, as well as Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, delivered speeches during the event.

The ICSET 2023 followed the successful organization of "the First National Conference on Social Entrepreneurship with Tourism Approach" which was held on January 11, 2022.

The conference aimed to produce and manage science and knowledge, to benefit from the findings of national and global research and experiences towards progress, social justice, sustainability, environmental protection, and, in particular, tourism development in Iran as one of the main disciplines of the strategic platform.

It also sought to provide coordination towards the reinforcement of specialized policy-making, education, training, and promotion of new and strategic concepts, and to develop and contribute to the platform for drafting the Seventh Socioeconomic Development Plan (2021-2026) in the country.

Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainable and Intelligent (Smart) Society (National and International Report Samples and Templates-Benchmarking Reports); Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Tourism (job creation, poverty alleviation, empowerment and reduction of inequalities); and National and International Report Samples and Templates on Sustainable Development of Tourism Destinations, Environmental Protection and Optimal Consumption of Water were some topics of the conference.

Local and Global Experiences and Talents for Sharing Economy, Innovation and New Technologies used in Sustainable Tourism in Iran; and Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Cultural, Natural (Ecotourism), Industrial, and Service Tourism Attractions in Iran were other topics of the conference.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism; the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines; the UNESCO-Chair in Entrepreneurship; the Iranian Scientific Association of Tourism; the Scientific Association of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Iran; the Foundation of Sustainable Tourism Development; the SDS (Sustainable Development Strategy) International Group; the SIIF (SWISS Iranian Investment Forum); the Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization; and the Iranian Ecotourism Scientific Association sponsored the international event.

MG

