Historical core of Maku to be revived

TEHRAN – The historical core of the northwestern Iranian city of Maku in West Azarbaijan province is planned to be revived in the near future, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The historical texture of Maku is one of the most beautiful in the province and needs to be revived and restored for its residents’ welfare and comfort, Morteza Safari explained on Thursday.

Countries today strive to raise their per capita incomes by strengthening their tourism infrastructure and providing for the welfare of their citizens, the official added.

Even though West Azerbaijan has a lot of tourism and historical potential, its people are not very familiar with these resources, he noted.

Maku is located northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and enjoys a unique geographical and natural location.

In a valley that passes through which the Zangmar River divides Maku into two parts, the city is located 1294 meters above sea level.

The city is surrounded by the Qarasu River and Turkey from the north, the Aras River (the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Armenia) from the east, Khoy from the south, and Turkey from the west.

Due to the surrounding stony mountains, this city has a moderate climate in winter and a hotter climate in summer.

Mountainous landscapes, flourishing pastures, hot water springs, waterfalls, protected areas, and hunting grounds are some of the tourist attractions of this area.

Maku is located on the main Tabriz-Bazargan road and has an excellent strategic location.

Among the city’s most significant features is its role as the country’s only land border business and a link to Europe. As part of Maku’s economy, there is an industrial complex on the Maku-Bazargan road.

Maku people rely on cross-border trade, agriculture, and animal husbandry for their livelihood.

