Iran-China annual trade rises 7%

TEHRAN – The value of trade between Iran and China increased by seven percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the data released by China’s customs administration.

Based on China’s customs data, the Islamic Republic and China traded $15.795 billion worth of commodities in 2022, $1.035 billion more than the figure for 2021, IRNA reported.

As reported, China's exports to Iran grew by 14 percent in the period under review compared to the preceding year to reach $9.44 billion. The Asian country exported $8.258 billion worth of goods to Iran in 2021.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports to China, however, registered a two-percent decrease in 2022, reaching $6.355 billion. Iran exported $6.502 billion worth of goods to China in 2021.

Iran's share of China's total global trade last year was only 0.25 percent. China’s trade with the world reached $6.308 trillion in 2022, of which $3.593 trillion was the share of the country's exports and $2.715 trillion was related to imports. China's global trade grew by 4.4 percent last year.

Iran-China non-oil trade stood at $14.8 billion in 2021, according to China’s customs administration.

The value of trade between the two countries during 2021 declined by less than one percent in comparison to 2020 in which the figure was reported to be $14.9 billion.

China is one of Iran’s main trade partners that has maintained strong trade ties with the Islamic Republic despite the strict U.S. sanctions.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 memorandums of understanding (MOU) under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

The MOUs were signed in an Iran-China comprehensive cooperation program summit which was held in Tehran on December 13 in the presence of Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and China’s Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

The summit was focused on four areas explored by four committees between the two countries with the aim of paving the way for the implementation of the 25-year agreement.

