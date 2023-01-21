Recreational pier to be built in Bandar-e Anzali

TEHRAN – A recreational pier is planned to be constructed in the northern port city of Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The construction of such piers could result in tourism prosperity and sustainable employment for the region, Vali Jahani explained on Saturday.

As one of the top travel destinations in Gilan, Bandar-e Anzali attracts many domestic and foreign tourists, which has made private and public sector investors welcome tourism projects there, the official added.

For centuries, Anzali has served as a gateway to Europe, connecting the economies of the East and West. Not surprisingly, the customs authority of Anzali is at least 300 years old.

Fishing is one of the leading occupations in Anzali, which is the main producer of caviar in the country. Rice cultivation and farming are the other traditional professions of the Anzali inhabitants.

Some historical attractions of the city include Pahlavi-era Mian Poshteh Palace which is now a military museum, Qajar-era (1785-1925) St. Mary Church, Anzali Clock Tower, which was originally a lighthouse, and the five-deck Mirza Kouchak Khan Cruise Ship.

Anzali Lagoon and Sorkhangol Wildlife Refuge are among the city’s top natural attractions. Anzali Lagoon divides the city into two parts and is home to various indigenous and migrant birds and fish, and also draws many tourists because of its lotus flowers and water lilies.

Anzali wetland, neighboring the Caspian Sea, has long been a haven for nature lovers and birdwatchers. Covering some 20,000 hectares, the lagoon bears international importance as being a refuge for divers wintering water and shorebirds. It is also home to all-embracing reed beds, and submerged and floating vegetation. However, the wetland, like many other of its counterparts, is suffering from environmental pollution.

ABU/AM

