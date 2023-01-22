TEDPIX drops 4,600 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 4,652 points to 1.652 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 13.11 billion securities worth 81.669 trillion rials (about $204 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 1,463 points, and the second market’s index lost 15,327 points

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA