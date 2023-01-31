Bushehr to promote maritime tourism at Tehran fair

TEHRAN – The southwestern province of Bushehr plans to promote maritime tourism at Tehran’s national tourism fair, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The high capacity of Bushehr in the field of maritime and coastal tourism will make it stand out at the 16th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, which will be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground from February 7 to 10, Esmaeil Sajadimanesh explained on Tuesday.

At the Bushehr pavilion, all capacities will be used to introduce the province’s natural, historical, and touristic attractions, the official added.

Back in November, the official announced that to facilitate maritime tourism, recreational piers are planned to be built in Bushehr province.

It is important to build piers to utilize the maritime tourism capacities of the province and facilitate sea travel for tourists, he said.

Earlier in October, the deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian announced that Busher province should invest a great deal of effort in developing its maritime tourism.

“The province needs to inform investors about its capacity in this sector, especially its favorable location on the Persian Gulf coast.”

The coastal region, ports, islands, and coasts of the Persian Gulf are among Bushehr’s greatest natural gifts, therefore, directing the investment capacities and enthusiastic investors to the maritime tourism sector will facilitate the growth of Bushehr as a coastal tourist destination, Shalbafian explained.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the county to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025. It also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

Back in February, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop maritime tourism and make the best use of its potential in the southern and northern coasts of the country.

Promoting the culture of using the sea as a tool to increase social vitality, developing coastal activities in the form of environmentally friendly plans and programs, and creating the necessary grounds for cooperation and exchange of knowledge and information was also among the topics of the agreement.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

