Book uncovering myths on teens’ use of social media published in Persian

TEHRAN – “It’s Complicated: The Social Lives of Networked Teens” by danah boyd, a partner researcher at Microsoft Research and the founder of Data & Society, has been published in Persian.

Elmi-Farhangi is the publisher of the book translated by Marina Farhudizadeh.

What is new about how teenagers communicate through services such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? Do social media affect the quality of teens’ lives?

In this eye-opening book, youth culture and technology expert danah boyd uncovers some of the major myths regarding teens' use of social media.

She explores tropes about identity, privacy, safety, danger and bullying. Ultimately, boyd argues that society fails young people when paternalism and protectionism hinder teenagers’ ability to become informed, thoughtful and engaged citizens through their online interactions.

Yet despite an environment of rampant fear-mongering, boyd finds that teens often find ways to engage and develop a sense of identity.

Boyd’s conclusions are essential reading not only for parents, teachers and others who work with teens but also for anyone interested in the impact of emerging technologies on society, culture and commerce in years to come.

Offering insights gleaned from more than a decade of original fieldwork interviewing teenagers across the United States, boyd concludes reassuringly that the kids are all right.

At the same time, she acknowledges that coming to terms with life in a networked era is not easy or obvious. In a technologically mediated world, life is bound to be complicated.

Originally published by Yale University Press in 2014, “It’s Complicated” has received widespread acclaim.



“boyd’s new book is layered and smart… ‘It’s Complicated’ will update your mind,” Alissa Quart wrote in New York Times Book Review.

“A fascinating, well-researched and (mostly) reassuring look at how today's tech-savvy teenagers are using social media,” People commented.



“The briefest possible summary? The kids are all right, but society isn’t,” Andrew Leonard said in Salon.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of danah boyd’s book “It’s Complicated”.

MMS/YAW