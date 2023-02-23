Iran sports minister Sajadi suffers brain hemorrhage in helicopter crash

TEHRAN - Iran's sports minister Hamid Sajadi and other senior officials suffered serious injuries in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

The helicopter crashed as it was landing at a sports complex in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.

Esmaeil Ahmadi, a senior adviser to the sports minister and a ministry director general, was killed in the incident, the head of emergency services in Kerman confirmed.

Sajadi suffered a brain hemorrhage and was transferred to the Bahonar Hospital in Kerman.

The Red Crescent Society in Kerman said at least 16 people were on board the helicopter when it crashed from a height of around 10 to 15 meters.

Sajadi is a former long-distance runner who represented Iran in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics.