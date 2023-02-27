IPL: Persepolis beat Naft Masjed Soleyman

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-0 in Iran’s Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 21 on Monday.

Persepolis midfielder Sina Asadbeigi brought down Naft Masjed Soleyman into area in the 12th minute and the referee showed the penalty spot but goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand saved Peyman Miri’s penalty.

Asadbeigi opened the scoring for Persepolis 10 minutes later in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Mehdi Torabi made the scoreboard 2-0 just before the break.

With one minute remaining, Mehdi Abdi scored Persepolis’s third goal, two minutes after coming off the bench.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan edged past Mes Kerman 1-0 in Isfahan and Gol Gohar defeated Paykan 2-1 in Sirjan.

On Tuesday, Havadar will host Mes Rafsanjan, Nassaji meet Esteghlal, Sepahan face Aluminum in Arak and struggling Sanat Naft play Tractor.

Sepahan sit top of the table due to superior goal difference with a game in hands.