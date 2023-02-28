IPL: Mansourian officially appointed Foolad coach

TEHRAN – Alireza Mansourian was officially appointed as Foolad head coach a day after the Iranian football club announced that Spanish coach Manel Benavente would lead the Team until the end of the season.

The 51-year-old coach replaced Javad Nekounam in the Ahvaz- based football club.

Mansourian most recently worked as head coach of Sanat Naft.

The former Iran national team midfielder, started his coaching career in Pas Hamedan and has coached Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Zob Ahan, Tractor and Naft.

Foolad, who were knocked out of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals last week, sit ninth in Iran league table, 18 points behind leaders Sepahan.