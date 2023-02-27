Manel Benavente named Foolad coach

TEHRAN – Spanish coach Manel Benavente was named Foolad coach until the end of the season, the Iran Professional League said on Monday.

The 49-year-old Spaniard replaced Javad Nekounam in Foolad after the Iranian coach stepped down from his role last week.

Benavente started his coaching career in Spanish club UDA Gramenet in 1998 and has also worked as assistant coach in Badalona, UE Lleida and CF Gavà.

He has also been technical director of CE Sabadell and Málaga CF.

The former goalkeeper will take charge Foolad in the remaining matches in Iran Professional League.

Foolad sit ninth in the table, 18 points behind leaders Sepahan.