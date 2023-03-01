Over 190,000 tons of alumina powder produced in 10 months

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 190,782 tons of alumina powder during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

As reported, the figure shows a nearly one percent drop as compared to the output in the ten-month period of the previous year, which was 193,534 tons.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

MA/MA