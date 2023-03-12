Iran into 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualification Round 2

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Bangladesh 1-0 to book their place at the 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan qualifiers Round 2.

Negin Zandi scored the winner in the 85th minute. Iran had defeated Turkmenistan 7-1 in Group H in their opener. Round 1 of the Qualifiers featured 28 teams.

The eight group winners progressed to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the Finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 - champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic - and host nation Uzbekistan.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers were played on March 6-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11.

The Finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024.