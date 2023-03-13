Olympic champion Nassirshalal appointed Iran weightlifting coach

TEHRAN - Navab Nassirshalal has been named as new coach of Iran national weightlifting team.

Nassirshalal, 33, will be assisted by Bahman Zare and Vahid Rabiei in the national team.

Saeid Alihosseini announced his resignation as coach of Iran in late January.

Nasirshalal has previously worked as assistant of Sajad Anoushiravani in 2016 Olympic Games.

He will have to lead Iran in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships which will be held in Jinju, South Korea in May.

Nassirshalal competed at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he won a silver medal in the 105 kg division, behind Oleksiy Torokhtiy of Ukraine, but was later upgraded to the gold medal following Torokhtiy's disqualification for doping.

The weightlifter participated in the same event at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2015 World Championships, but failed to set a mark in the clean and jerk in both cases.