Sanctioned states able to offset bans through cooperation: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a meeting on Monday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the countries that are being put under unilateral sanctions by the U.S. and its Western allies must join hands to nullify sanctions.

“Those countries that have been sanctioned by America must destroy the weapon of sanctions through cooperation with one another and forming a common group, and we believe this is possible to do,” the Leader suggested.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “Severe sanctions made Iran notice its own intrinsic capabilities and forces.”

“During the period of sanctions, our country succeeded to make eye-catching advances in various fields, including science and technology, medicine and biology, aerospace, nuclear [science] and nano[technology],” the Leader stated.

“If those countries that have been sanctioned by America make use of one another’s capacities, it will have great benefit for all of them,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out, Press TV reported.

The Leader noted that Iran and Belarus can cooperation in many areas, including science and technology, trade, and political activities in international organizations.

Referring to the issue of the North-South Transportation Corridor, Ayatollah Khamenei also said, “Launching the North-South Transportation Corridor will be to both countries’ benefit and also [to benefit of] Russia and [the entire] region, and both sides must strive to get it launched.”

The Leader also stressed that agreements and promises among countries must not remain limited to meetings, but must enter into force through special follow-up and a specific timetable.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded his remarks by saying that the world needs spirituality. “Spirituality can serve as a driving force for [all] nations.”

For his part, the Belarusian president said his visit to Iran was aimed at opening a new chapter in the two countries’ relations, vowing to follow up on all agreements between the two countries through cooperation and determination of his Iranian counterpart.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran made great advances and gained amazing experiences under sanctions and we believe that if conditions created by sanctions are used properly, they can provide an opportunity for progress,” Lukashenko said.

He added that his trip to Iran was also aimed at getting acquainted with Iran’s achievements in various fields.

“We have come to know our true and false friends under the current hard international conditions and we are determined to engage in special cooperation with our true friends."