TEDPIX jumps 42,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 42,335 points to 2.368 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 21.335 billion securities worth 164.25 trillion rials (about $390.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 145,000 points (six percent growth) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

