Kermanshah province has over 3,900 apiaries

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, there are 3,920 apiaries in Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran.

Hossein Heydari, the director-general of the province’s Veterinary Department, also put the number of honey bee colonies in the province at 44,485 hives.

According to the latest census of the country's apiaries by the Agriculture Ministry, the production of honey is 136,000 tons in the country, a board member of the Iran Beekeepers Association announced.

Mohammad Fekri said that with producing 30,000 tons of honey per annum, West Azarbaijan province supplies more than 22 percent of the country's annual honey, East Azarbaijan, Fars, Ardebil and Kermanshah provinces come next, and about 43 percent of the honey is produced in other provinces.

As stated by the chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute of Iran (ASRI), Iran ranks third in the world in the number of apiaries.

Mokhtar Mohajer also said that Iran's rank in honey production is changing and moving between fourth and sixth place in the world.

MA