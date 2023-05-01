Monthly non-oil trade surpasses $6.7b

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $6.732 billion in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The country exported 10.471 million tons of non-oil products worth $3.645 billion in the mentioned month, showing a 12.93 percent fall in value, and a 17.76 percent rise in weight, as compared to the first month of the previous year.

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, liquefied butane, iron and steel ingots, and methanol were the major exported items, and China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India were the top export destinations of Iranian non-oil products in the first month.

Iran imported 1.829 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $3.087 billion in the first month of this year, with a 13 percent drop in value, and a 24.79 percent fall in weight.

Corn as livestock food, soybeans, rice, mobile phones, and parts for car manufacturing were the main imported items, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the major sources of import.

As announced by the spokesman of the Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 10 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Ruhollah Latifi said that 122.056 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.166 billion were exported in the previous year.

China with the purchase of $14.584 billion of commodities (no change), Iraq with $10.238 billion (15 percent growth), Turkey with $7.459 billion (23 percent growth), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $5.767 billion (28 percent growth), and India with $2.146 billion (18 percent growth) were the first five export destinations of Iranian goods in 1401, the official stated.

Latifi further announced that 37.18 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $59.655 billion were imported to the country during the past year, with a 10 percent drop in weight, and a 13 percent rise in worth, year on year.

The UAE with sales of $18.395 billion (11 percent growth), China with $15.744 billion (24 percent growth), Turkey with $6.99 billion (15 percent growth), India with $2.019 billion (80 percent growth), and Germany with $2.019 billion (five percent growth), were the first five countries supplying goods to Iran in 1401, he stated.

The official went on to say that the country's non-oil trade reached 159.236 million tons worth $112.821 billion in the previous year, with an 11.2 percent growth year on year.

MA