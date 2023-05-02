TEDPIX rises 37,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 37,690 points to 2.518 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 23.078 billion securities worth 175.058 trillion rials (about $416.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The stock market transactions in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20) went through volatile days, which, according to experts, despite the value of the stock market for investment, the mistrust of shareholders and their fear of entering their capital into this market led to a decrease in liquidity and creating severe fluctuations in the stock market.

This condition caused the government and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to take effective measures to restore prosperity and investors’ confidence in this market, in a way that many capital market experts believe that the outlook for investing in the stock market is positive in the current year.

Hossein Abdi, a capital market expert said that the government has a supportive approach to the capital market, and it seems to affect market transactions positively.

Analyzing the upward trend of the stock market and breaking the record of the index this year, he said the capital market started its work in the first week of this year with a very positive trend, which promises good days in the capital market for 1402.

TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s main stock exchange, jumped to 2.1 million points on April 4, registering a record high.

The forecasts indicate that the stock exchange transactions in the first three months of this year will experience good days and will provide good returns to the shareholders, Abdi further noted.

